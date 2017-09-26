Johnson County woman pedals the metal for monarch butterflies

One cyclist is going the extra mile, but she isn't biking alone.

Sara Dykman's bicycle is decked out with the majestic black and gold butterflies she's been following since March.

From Westwood, she has been chasing endangered monarch butterflies as they complete their annual migration - all on a bike.

"I started out down here in Mexico and I've done all this so far," she said. "I've pedaled 7,715 miles so far."

Dykman averages 60 miles a day, but she says it's nothing compared to what the endangered insects go through on their journey that loops from Mexico to Minnesota to Maine.

"This little monarch had to cross roads and rivers and cities and farms," Dykman said.

A biologist, she's been making education videos and presenting them at schools and museums.

She is also encouraging people along the way to plant milkweed and nectar plants that monarchs need to thrive.

"It's just so critical that we take a step back and look at the planet and leave the next generation something to marvel at," Dykman said.

The monarchs' migration will lead her south to Mexico again in November, completing one of the most incredible journeys in nature.

