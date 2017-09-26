St. Joseph man charged with possessing meth to distribute after high-speed chase in Plattsburg

A St. Joseph man has been charged with possessing methamphetamine to distribute following a high-speed pursuit that resulted in his arrest and the seizure of more than two kilograms of methamphetamine. (File photo)

James Patrick Pardee, II, 27, was charged in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City on Monday. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Plattsburg, police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a lane violation on a black Audi A4 driven by Pardee on Saturday.

Pardee fled from officers at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour for approximately nine miles, the affidavit says, until his vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Pardee and a female passenger got out of the vehicle. Pardee was arrested and the female passenger escaped.

Officers found a backpack inside the vehicle that contained numerous clear plastic baggies with a total of more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators later determined that he had recently sold approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

