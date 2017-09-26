WalletHub says Missouri outpaces Kansas in best state for teachers study

New York took home the top honors. Arizona finished at the bottom. (Big Stock Images)

Throughout the United States, education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation, according to a report from WalletHub.com.

The personal-finance website says a combination of job pressures, low pay and lack of mobility forces many teachers to quit soon after they start, a pattern that has led to a perpetual attrition problem in America’s public schools.

In the recently published report titled 2017’s Best & Worst States for Teachers, the site took a look at where teachers have the best opportunity to succeed.

Neither Missouri or Kansas ranked in the top 10 but each was able to avoid the bottom 10.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 21 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. Their data set ranges from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.

Missouri ranked 16th in the nation, finishing eighth in ‘Opportunity and Competition’ rank and 38th in ‘Academic and Work Environment’ rank.

Kansas came in at 32nd in the country, finishing 38th in ‘Opportunity and Competition’ and 20th in the ‘Academic and Work Environment’ category. The state also had the third lowest projected competition rate, which measures the amount of teachers per student in 2024.



