Independence police search for suspect after 1 shot in Independence

Police in Independence are searching for a suspect after a shooting has left at least one person hurt.

The shooting happened before 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of N Peck Court.

At least one person was shot.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Nearby Randall Elementary School, located at 509 N Jennings Road, is on lock-down.

