Independence police search for suspect after 1 shot in Independe - KCTV5

Independence police search for suspect after 1 shot in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Independence are searching for a suspect after a shooting has left at least one person hurt.

The shooting happened before 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of N Peck Court.

At least one person was shot.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Nearby Randall Elementary School, located at 509 N Jennings Road, is on lock-down. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.