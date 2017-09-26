Police: 2 suspects in custody after double shooting leaves 1 dead in Independence

Police have located the suspect they were searching for after a man was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

The shooting happened just before 10:40 a.m. at the Hawthorne Place Apartments, in the 600 block of N. Peck Court. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5)

Two suspects are now in custody, Independence police said.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Elud L. Hernandez of Independence. The second shooting victim, who is still being treated at a local hospital, is a woman, police said.

It was terrifying morning for residents at the Hawthorne Place Apartments off North Peck Court east of Missouri Highway 291.

Nearby Randall Elementary School was put in lockdown as police searched the complex to find the suspected shooter.

“He just started shooting. He was shooting like he was shooting to kill. He was not playing,” one witness said. “He shot a girl and then I seen him shooting somebody else, and yeah, he was shooting and I seen the gun and all that.”

Those that live in the area say police activity isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary but still admit they were concerned with this incident.

“This the most I seen a lot of them, like this. They normally don't come out like this much,” resident Michelle Massey said.

It was a frightening moment for one woman who says she witnessed it across the street from where she lives. She, like so many others, are scared.

“He said he (was) going to come back because he thought we were mocking him or something. I don't even know what was going through that dude's head,” the woman said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 a.m.

“It was a pretty active scene and it took us a while to figure out exactly what happened,” Independence police officer John Syme said.

Police are still determining the motive, but for people who live here, their questions remain about how safe they truly are.

“If this can happen right in front of my door, what's to say it don't happen behind my door,” a concerned resident said.

Police say anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

