Manhunt underway in Independence for suspect in double shooting that left 1 dead

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after one person was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officers say they have one person in custody and still searching for other another suspect. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5)

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after one person was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday. (Chopper5)

The shooting happened just before 10:40 a.m. at the Hawthorne Place Apartments, in the 600 block of N. Peck Court. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5)

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after one person was killed in a double shooting at an Independence apartment complex on Tuesday.

It was terrifying morning for residents at the Hawthorne Place Apartments off North Peck Court east of Missouri Highway 291.

Nearby Randall Elementary School was put in lockdown as police searched the complex to find the suspected shooter.

While the crime tape remains, the suspect is still on the loose.

“He just started shooting. He was shooting like he was shooting to kill. He was not playing,” one witness said. “He shot a girl and then I seen him shooting somebody else, and yeah, he was shooting and I seen the gun and all that.”

Those that live in the area say police activity isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary but still admit they were concerned with this incident.

“This the most I seen a lot of them, like this. They normally don't come out like this much,” resident Michelle Massey said.

It was a frightening moment for one woman who says she witnessed it across the street from where she lives. She, like so many others, are scared.

“He said he (was) going to come back because he thought we were mocking him or something. I don't even know what was going through that dude's head,” the woman said.

Police brought one person into custody while they were investigating the shooting called in about 10:30 a.m. At least one other is still missing.

“It was a pretty active scene and it took us a while to figure out exactly what happened,” Independence police officer John Syme said.

Police are still determining the motive, but for people who live here, their questions remain about how safe they truly are.

“If this can happen right in front of my door, what's to say it don't happen behind my door,” a concerned resident said.

Police have urged anyone with any information to get in contact with them so they can capture the person responsible. They have not released a suspect description.

Police say anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

