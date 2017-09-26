Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint - KCTV5

Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Authorities are investigating after a Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint overnight. (KCTV5) Authorities are investigating after a Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint overnight. (KCTV5)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after a Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint overnight.

Police were called about 10:15 p.m. Monday to a reported armed robbery at the Minit Mart, 8100 Westridge Rd. 

Officers say a black man entered the store and pointed a handgun at employees.

The suspect demanded cash from one of the employees and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.