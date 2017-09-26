Authorities are investigating after a Raytown convenience store robbed at gunpoint overnight. (KCTV5)

Police were called about 10:15 p.m. Monday to a reported armed robbery at the Minit Mart, 8100 Westridge Rd.

Officers say a black man entered the store and pointed a handgun at employees.

The suspect demanded cash from one of the employees and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

