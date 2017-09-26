Debris from crash on I-29 in Northland leads to multiple flat ti - KCTV5

Debris from crash on I-29 in Northland leads to multiple flat tires for morning commuters

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Multiple cars had flat tires Tuesday morning after a crash along southbound I-29 in the Northland caused debris to cover the interstate. (Abigael Jaymes?/KCTV5 News) Multiple cars had flat tires Tuesday morning after a crash along southbound I-29 in the Northland caused debris to cover the interstate. (Abigael Jaymes?/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Multiple cars had flat tires Tuesday morning after a crash along southbound I-29 in the Northland caused debris to cover the interstate.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened about 5:45 a.m. just before U.S. Highway 169.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says multiple people have been taken to area hospitals with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

