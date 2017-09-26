Heartland Honor Flight escorts nearly 90 area veterans to Washington D.C.

The organization is planning to have a welcoming ceremony at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when the group returns to KCI. (KCTV5)

A plane that holds 187 passengers was packed full Tuesday morning as veterans and other military personnel boarded a flight to the nation’s capital.

The Heartland Honor Flight, one of two honor flight hubs in the Kansas City area, will take veterans from Kansas City International Airport to Washington D.C. There, they will have the opportunity to tour memorials in their honor and visit sites dedicated to the nation’s past wars.

Many veterans showed up hours before their expected arrival time of 4:30 a.m., showing just how excited they were for the trip.

"The veterans that came back from WWII, and the Korean War, there wasn't a whole lot of celebration for people in the Midwest,” Heartland Honor Flight President John Dooley said. “So, years have gone by; 70, 75 years. It's our way of saying thank you, and to be honored and sometimes some healing for these guys."

The organization is planning to have a welcoming ceremony at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when the group returns to KCI. They invite all to come to terminal C, gate 87 for the celebration.

