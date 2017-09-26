Parents, alumni rally for support after attacks on LGBTQ groups at Olathe Northwest

Parents say a group of students had things thrown at them as people chanted “Make Olathe Northwest straight again” at the school’s homecoming parade. (KCTV5)

Community members are hoping to help students at an Olathe school start their Tuesday on a positive note.

Parents and alumni of Olathe Northwest will stand outside the school with signs of love and support.

The goal of the Ally Rally is to show students in the school’s gender sexuality-alliance clubs that they are supported. It comes after the message of hate was spread around the school by a group of students.

Parents say a group of students had things thrown at them as people chanted “Make Olathe Northwest straight again” at the school’s homecoming parade. More bullying allegations have also risen since the parade.

Student's have used Snapchat to continue the bullying.

The school has sent a letter to parents and have opened an investigation but some parents would like to see more done.

Tuesday’s rally will start at 7 a.m. and is planned to continue until 8 a.m. so that students can see the demonstrators as they drive into school.

