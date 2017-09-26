KCPD officer, 2 others hurt during motorcycle crash near 72nd, M - KCTV5

KCPD officer, 2 others hurt during motorcycle crash near 72nd, MO-1

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
It happened about 10 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and MO-1 Highway. (KCTV5) It happened about 10 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and MO-1 Highway. (KCTV5)
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

An officer with the Kansas City Police Department was hurt and two other people were hospitalized after an attempted traffic stop turned into a crash on Monday.

It happened about 10 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and MO-1 Highway. 

Police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle but the bike sped off and crashed into another vehicle.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A KCPD officer also suffered minor injuries.

