KCPD officer, 2 others hurt during motorcycle crash near 72nd, MO-1

An officer with the Kansas City Police Department was hurt and two other people were hospitalized after an attempted traffic stop turned into a crash on Monday.

It happened about 10 p.m. in the area of 72nd Street and MO-1 Highway.

Police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle but the bike sped off and crashed into another vehicle.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A KCPD officer also suffered minor injuries.

