New 'Safety Bullet" provides different variation of gunlock

Following the accidental shooting death of a toddler in Lawrence Friday, some of you may be reconsidering what precautions you take with firearms in the home.

There's a new option that you may be more likely to use than a standard gun lock or safe.

It's called the Safety Bullet, which is a variation of a lock, but actually goes inside the gun.

"We are trying to keep the adults ready and the kids safe," said firearms trainer Don Pind, a Northland area instructor with decades in the business.

He detailed both the pros and cons of various safety features – including the mere strength it takes to pull back the slide on some models – which made with built-in protections.

“I tell people to leave the magazine loaded but out," he said. "It's empty. You can load this and set it in here. Until somebody works this slide, it's not going to have anything in it.”

Load a safety bullet and you go a step further.

But if you need to use it, it takes just a few seconds.

Pind says there is a down side - and that’s counting on your own mind to be sharp when you wake up in the middle of the night to an intruder.

“People have grabbed the gun out of fear not remembering that they put that in there and they've fired it and locked the gun up," Pind said. "Then they had no protection either.”

The product’s developer’s distribution has been slow to take off nationwide and it’s not yet sold here locally.

More information about the Safety Bullet can be found here.

