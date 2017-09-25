Good Samaritan credited with helping police catch suspected thief

A Good Samaritan helped a deputy catch a suspected motorcycle thief with a history of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

Craig Berneking stopped at this gas station near Brighton and Parvin Road with his wife. When he saw a suspect and an officer wrestling nearby, he instinctually stepped in.

A deputy tried to stop two men on spray painted motorcycles to see if they were stolen on Friday.

Berneking says the struggle continued on Parvin Road, which was busy.

"One motorcycle took off," he said. "The cop reached out and grabbed the other guy. They started tussling."

Investigators say Ronnie Dale Brown, the suspect, had a loaded gun in his pocket.

"I asked him if he needed help," Berneking said. "The cop said, 'yes.' So I jumped in and helped."

As the Clay County officer held the suspect, the Good Samaritan helped him call for backup. He is thankful the situation ended without anyone getting seriously hurt.

"By the time it was all done, I was shaking," he said. "I was nervous."

He says he did what he hopes anyone else would do in the same situation. He even joked about quickly heading back home after the incident.

Brown is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle for the stolen motorcycle, unlawful possession of a fire arm and resisting arrest.

He has previous convictions for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

