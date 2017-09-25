Kansas City police tout partnership that helps locate missing people

The Kansas City Police Department and a community group are explaining how they get the word out about missing persons.

It comes after a Kansas City family unsuccessfully tried to report a woman missing. Weeks later, her body was found.

That family is still in mourning and angry that more wasn't done to find Carrie Mae Blewett when she went missing.

Her body was eventually found near 51st and College.

"Imagine having a funeral, for somebody that you can't see," said Theresa Burris. "We begged and asked for help to find her."

That frustration still stings. On July 17, just days after Blewett's family said she was last heard from, they tried to put in a missing person's report.

They say police didn't take it down and it didn't happen until they returned two days later, but the report didn't trigger an investigation.

Now, Kansas City police are publicizing a nearly two-and-a-half year partnership with Ad Hock in their Missing Person's section.

Police with the Missing Persons secton say they're hoping to help combat the thoughts that stop people from making a report sooner.

"There's a misconception, there's a myth that there has to be 24 hours, 48 hours," said KCPD Sgt. Benjamin Caldwell. "That's not true. At any point if somebody feels that a missing person, someone is missing and in danger they can reach out to law enforcement right away."

While the family says they didn't receive the help they needed, they hope that others will be able to get what they need in the future to prevent things like this from happening again.

