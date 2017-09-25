Prairie Village neighbors frustrated after repeatedly losing power

A neighborhood in Prairie Village has been left in the dark repeatedly this summer. (KCTV5)

A neighborhood in Prairie Village has been left in the dark repeatedly this summer.

Lynn Fenstad's backyard sits right below electrical lines that she says have caused several problems this summer.

She's counted four major outages and several smaller ones in the past few months.

"The transformer's right over there," she said. "When I lose power, it's a disaster."

Others in her neighborhood have reported as many as 11 outages following the major storms passing over the metro during the summer.

Cindy Circo with Kansas City Power & Light is planning a major project to replace and repair the grid starting this fall.

"This area has had several power outages," Circo said. "There's no one mitigating factor to that. It's a collection of factors."

KCP&L says the aging grid in this area was already due for an upgrade - and severe summer storms made its problems worse.

The utility company found several problem spots using ultrascounts and reminding residents that new lines won't fix problems caused by falling limbs or severe weather.

"Our goal is to reduce those outages to a minimum and make sure whatever we have control over we're doing or addressing," Circo said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.