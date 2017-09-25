Venezuelans in Kansas City talk about country being added to travel ban

The United States Supreme Court Monday canceled a hearing on the Trump administration's immigration ban.

It took the step after President Trump issued a new travel order, which now includes Venezuela.

While some Venezuelans here in the metro understand why government officials are being restricted to travel, they say all Venezuelans are feeling the effect.

"We are not a bad country," said Rosinel Rosas. "We are not doing anything wrong. Why are we there?"

Stefany Perez was born in Venezuela, but moved to Kansas City when she was four years old.

Her father still lives there.

"It’s hard to see our name on that list, but I think a lot of the time we don’t have the blame for it," she said.

Both women say while Venezuela's government hasn't been stable for years, it's never posed a threat to the United States. They don't understand why their country is being blacklisted.

"It’s just unfortunate because we never thought we would ever be on this list," Perez said.

With the travel restrictions being indefinite, for Rosas this means potentially canceling her trip home for Christmas out of fear the restrictions could widen at any given moment.

