Fire destroys home in Kansas City, no injuries report

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City firefighters battled a structure fire at 6241 East Truman Road. 

The fire started just before 4 p.m. on Monday. 

The home is on Truman Road just west of Fremont Avenue.  No injuries were reported, but the home was heavily damaged.  

It was called under control at 4:16 p.m.

