Fire destroys home in Kansas City, no injuries report

Kansas City firefighters battled a structure fire at 6241 East Truman Road.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The home is on Truman Road just west of Fremont Avenue. No injuries were reported, but the home was heavily damaged.

It was called under control at 4:16 p.m.

