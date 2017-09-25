Serious injuries following wreck in Blue Springs - KCTV5

Serious injuries following wreck in Blue Springs

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Missouri Highway Patrol are both on the scene of a crash that has left one person in serious condition.  

The wreck involved a car and a dump truck near Liggett Road and Liggett-Cove Road in Blue Springs.  

This area is in Fleming Park a little west of 7 Highway.  The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.  

The driver of the car did go to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

