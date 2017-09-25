Large auto dealership cuts ties with Von Miller over national anthem protest

DENVER, CO (CNN). -- Just a day after only 19 Broncos players stood for the national anthem to protest controversial messages by President Donald Trump, some of the team's leaders are already seeing consequences.

Star outside linebacker Von Miller was one of the Broncos who took a knee, and Phil Long Ford dealership took issue with that. They said they dropped their one-time spokesperson on Monday morning.

The move was in line with Pres. Trump's calls to fire any player who takes a knee during the anthem.

Miller had appeared in several advertisements on television endorsing the dealership, however the the large auto dealer requested their ads be pulled on Monday. According to Denver7 Broncos insider Troy Renck, the last commercial deal struck between the two groups was in March, but the move on Monday severed all ties.

Some of the advertisements which had previously been posted to YouTube had already been removed from the dealership's page.

Although the dealership confirmed the move, the company's spokesperson had yet to issue a detailed statement at the time of first publish.

