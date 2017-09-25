Olathe Pepsi employees raise nearly $3,000 to purchase adaptive bike for boy, 11

Olathe Pepsi employees raised almost $3,000 on their own to purchase an adaptive bike custom fit for Damien. It's an expense not covered by insurance. (KCTV5)

For many children, getting their first bike is a rite of passage.

But some local kids haven't experienced the fun and freedom a bike can bring because they have special needs.

Now, one organization is changing that.

Over the years, we've highlighted Take 5 to Care events supporting Variety KC. It's a group that, among other things, raises money to offer adaptive bikes for children with special needs.

On Monday, 11-year-old Damien Roseman got his new bike.

“It's heartwarming to give a gift like that and to see where your monies go,” Jill DeBok said.

Olathe Pepsi employees, like DeBok, raised almost $3,000 on their own to purchase an adaptive bike custom fit for Damien. It's an expense not covered by insurance.

“Words can't express how much this will mean to him when he's on the road riding this, thank you,” Damien’s father, John Roseman, said.

Damien's mom and dad will tell you they've tried everything in the last few years to help their son ride a bike. From training wheels to special handle bars, nothing connected until today.

And within minutes, he was off on his own.

“He can ride a bike with his sister and friends now. It's really exciting,” Damien’s mother, Patsy Roseman said.

And his sweet ride even came complete with a dinosaur horn. Damien loves his dinosaurs.

Variety KC is helping with similar award ceremonies for other deserving kids over the next few weeks.

Their message is simple. Every child deserves to ride a bike.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.