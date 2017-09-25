Conception Abbey settles sex abuse lawsuit involving monk

A northwest Missouri abbey has reached a $415,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging it covered up a former monk's sexual abuse of boys. (File photo)

A northwest Missouri abbey has reached a $415,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging it covered up a former monk's sexual abuse of boys.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit filed in 2011 was settled this month. The defendant's attorney, Rebecca Randles, confirmed the settlement amount.

Former choirboy Jim Luke said in the lawsuit that Bede Parry, a Benedictine monk, abused him for 18 months in the early 1980s. Parry taught Luke piano and also led the boys choir.

The lawsuit alleged abbey leaders knew Parry had sexually abused other students before Luke but kept it quiet.

In a 2011 interview with The Star, Parry admitted having inappropriate sexual contact with several members of the choir when he directed the group from 1982 to 1987. He died in 2013.

