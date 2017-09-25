28-year-old Lee's Summit man charged with DWI in fatal crash - KCTV5

28-year-old Lee's Summit man charged with DWI in fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Steven Ontiveros, 28, was arrested after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee's Summit and later charged. (Jackson County Jail) Steven Ontiveros, 28, was arrested after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee's Summit and later charged. (Jackson County Jail)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (AP) -

A Lee's Summit man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash.

Steven Ontiveros, 28, was arrested after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee's Summit and later charged. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Police said in a news release that the preliminary investigation indicates that Ontiveros ran a red light on Missouri 291 and crashed into the passenger side of a car that was crossing the highway.

Witnesses told police that Ontiveros smelled of alcohol and had run a red light, causing the crash.

Ontiveros told police he had been drinking and a breath test showed an elevated level of alcohol.

The victim in the crash, 41-year-old Christopher Coffelt, of Lee's Summit, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.