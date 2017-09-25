28-year-old Lee's Summit man charged with DWI in fatal crash

Steven Ontiveros, 28, was arrested after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee's Summit and later charged. (Jackson County Jail)

A Lee's Summit man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a deadly crash.

Steven Ontiveros, 28, was arrested after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in Lee's Summit and later charged. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Police said in a news release that the preliminary investigation indicates that Ontiveros ran a red light on Missouri 291 and crashed into the passenger side of a car that was crossing the highway.

Witnesses told police that Ontiveros smelled of alcohol and had run a red light, causing the crash.

Ontiveros told police he had been drinking and a breath test showed an elevated level of alcohol.

The victim in the crash, 41-year-old Christopher Coffelt, of Lee's Summit, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

