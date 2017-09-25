Sporting KC tops Galaxy, extends home unbeaten streak to 24

Daniel Salloi and Diego Rubio each scored in the first half, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday to move within one point of first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference. (KCTV5)

Daniel Salloi and Diego Rubio each scored in the first half, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday to move within one point of first-place Vancouver in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (12-6-11), which won the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, extended its club-record home unbeaten streak to 24 games. Los Angeles (7-17-6) hasn't won an away game in the series since 2007.

Salloi opened the scoring in the 18th minute on a calm redirection of Rubio's cross.

Rubio made it 2-0 in the 35th. Seth Sinovic ran past the defense for a through ball and crossed it to a wide open Rubio for an easy finish.

Romain Alessandrini bent in a free kick in the 58th for Los Angeles. It was the first time this season Sporting KC allowed a goal directly from a free kick.

Sporting KC had some chances to make it 3-1. Graham Zusi's deflected shot in the 65th came back to his feet and his second attempt from close-range was denied by Clement Diop. Ike Opara's open header at the end of Zusi's corner kick sailed wide in the 67th.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.