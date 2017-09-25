Prairie Village drowning victim found in the Lake of the Ozarks

Authorities say kayakers have found a drowning victim in the Lake of the Ozarks. (AP)

Authorities say kayakers have found a drowning victim in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Amy Miller, of Prairie Village, Kansas. The patrol says the kayakers found her body floating Sunday morning in a cove around the 26-mile marker of the lake's main channel in Camden County.

No other details were provided in the patrol's online report, including whether Miller had been reported missing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.