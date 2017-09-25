WWII vet, 97, takes a knee in support of anthem protests

On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation's attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.

Brennan Gilmore posted a Twitter picture Sunday morning of his grandfather, John Middlemas, kneeling while wearing a veteran's cap. Gilmore wrote: "My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: 'those kids have every right to protest.'"

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

Middlemas is a farmer from Willard, Missouri. He tells the Springfield News-Leader he wanted to communicate "that you have to love everybody." He adds: "We don't kill people. We want to make people live."

The image has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

