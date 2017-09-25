Family Day: Olathe asks everyone to celebrate with their loved ones today

Monday is Family Day. It's a reminder to make time to connect all throughout the day. And in Olathe, they're hoping everyone will get involved. (City of Olathe, KS Government/Facebook)

We all try to spend time with our family, but sometimes life gets in the way.

Family Day is more than just a day on a calendar. It's a grassroots effort to encourage families to connect at various times of the day.

Whether that's spending time together at the dinner table, playing in a park or simply driving your kid to a practice, Family Day is a national initiative created by the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.

The idea is to get parents engaged. Experts say that helps your kids avoid risky behavior.

And if you do get involved today, be sure to use the hashtag #OlatheFamilyDay on social media. That will get you automatically entered into a drawing to receive prizes such as a gift card to Hy-Vee.

