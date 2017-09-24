Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt off to one of the best starts in NFL history

LOS ANGELES, CA (FOOTBALLKC) – The accolades for Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt keep piling up only three weeks into the NFL season.

The 2017 third round pick out of Toledo is the first player in NFL history with touchdowns of 50 yards or more in each of his first three career games.

Hunt’s 538 yards from scrimmage through three games are the second most of any rookie in NFL history.

Hunt’s 401 yards rushing through three games are the second most of any rookie in NFL history.

Hunt’s six touchdowns through three games place him in a two-way tie for most of any rookie in NFL history.

Hunt’s the ninth rookie since 1950 to top 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his first three games and first to do so since 2008.

Perhaps most impressive, Hunt through three weeks already has more plays of 50+ yards than any other running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

In summation, Hunt is off to one of the best starts in NFL history.

Head coach Andy Reid has not run the rookie into the ground with carries either, as Hunt’s accomplishing all this on just under 19 touches per game.

Hunt has an 8.3 yards per rush average and a 13.3 yards per catch average, good for an average of 10.8 yards per touch. Every time Hunt touches the ball, he’s averaging at least a first down.

A lot of this has to do with Hunt’s impressive balance allowing him to keep moving forward after the first big hit, with the rookie averaging 3.94 yards after contact against the Chargers.

Hunt’s complimentary style football where he not only churns through tackles and piles up yards, but also gashes defenses for gains of 50 yards, makes him one of the league’s best offensive weapons.

It’s unlikely the 22-year old can keep this pace up, but for the record the rookie is on pace for 2,868 yards from scrimmage for the year, 400 yards more than the NFL all-time record.

Hunt will run into rough waters eventually, but he’s already shown the ability to overcome some adversity after a lost fumble on his very first NFL carry.

Whenever that time comes, the Chiefs have shown through three weeks the ability to produce outside of just the run game.

Quarterback Alex Smith has yet to throw an interception. He’s found the end zone seven times, completed passes of 30 yards or more each week, has a completion percentage above 75 percent, a passer rating above 115 and is averaging 11.9 yards per completion.

Smith’s ability to stretch the field and utilize all his weapons really opens up the box for Hunt. Both players producing anywhere near this level makes for a very promising future in Kansas City.

It will be a while before Hunt’s career legacy is written, but no matter what happens after week three, the rookie now has a permanent place in the history books with one of the best starts to a career the league has ever seen.