Alex Smith on President Trump's comments: "It was frustrating for me"

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Alex Smith was not among those NFL stars who protested during the National Anthem. 

However, after the game, Smith criticized President Donald Trump for his comments made regarding the anthem and NFL players. 

"It definitely struck a chord to see guys get attacked for a peaceful protest," Smith said. "It was frustrating for me. I found it very alarming. This is the same guy who couldn't condemn Neo-Nazis."

Trump has expressed criticism of NFL players the past two days, renewing his calls for players to be punished for protesting the National Anthem. 

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" Trump tweeted early Sunday.

