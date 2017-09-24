Police searching for suspects in Grain Valley in connection with Independence pawn shop theft

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a theft that happened at a pawn shop.

The theft happened at the Shop ‘N Pawn at 12807 US-40 Highway.

Along with the theft at the pawn shop, the suspects stole a vehicle.

Police chased four suspects through Blue Springs and into Grain Valley.

The four suspects then got out of the vehicle. At least three ran.

One of the suspects, who was driving the vehicle, has been taken into custody.

Police are looking for the others in the area of 40 Highway and NW Sni-A-Bar.

