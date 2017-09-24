Police searching for suspects in Grain Valley in connection with - KCTV5

Police searching for suspects in Grain Valley in connection with Independence pawn shop theft

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a theft that happened at a pawn shop.

The theft happened at the Shop ‘N Pawn at 12807 US-40 Highway.

Along with the theft at the pawn shop, the suspects stole a vehicle.

Police chased four suspects through Blue Springs and into Grain Valley.

The four suspects then got out of the vehicle. At least three ran.

One of the suspects, who was driving the vehicle, has been taken into custody.

Police are looking for the others in the area of 40 Highway and NW Sni-A-Bar.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.