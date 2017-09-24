2 injured in shooting at I-70, Blue Ridge Cutoff following armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon, injuring two people.

According to police, at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 911 to say that he had been robbed at the Fast Stop at Eastwood Trafficway and I-435.

The man said that he was in his vehicle and was chasing the suspect north on I-435. The police told the man to stop chasing the suspect, but he refused. The man and the suspect were shooting at each other as the man chased the suspect, police say.

At one point, the man told the authorities that he was traveling eastbound on I-70, approaching Blue Ridge.

At that time, the authorities received two other calls at the same time.

One of the calls was about a shooting in the area of 43rd and Laurel. The other was about an injury accident and shooting that happened at the same time at I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident was a bystander. The other vehicle involved in the accident belonged to either the suspect or the man chasing the suspect.

The victim and suspect got out of their cars after the accident and began shooting at each other again.

A black man was then seen running across the highway from that location.

Independence police then went to the area and looked for the man who was seen running. They found a man matching the description in a Taco Bell and took him into custody without incident.

Two victims were hit by gunfire in the shooting. Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Bullet holes could be seen in cars parked at the nearby Denny's.

At this time, it is unknown whether the shooting at 43rd and Laurel is connected to the main series of incidents.

The Taco Bell was not robbed.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.