2 injured in shooting at I-70, Blue Ridge Cutoff following armed robbery

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has released a statement as various NFL executives criticize President Trump for his statement that players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.More >
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has released a statement as various NFL executives criticize President Trump for his statement that players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.More >
Police are investigating after a double shooting in Westport left two people injured.More >
Police are investigating after a double shooting in Westport left two people injured.More >
Olathe Northwest High School is getting backlash because profanities were shouted at a group of students.More >
Olathe Northwest High School is getting backlash because profanities were shouted at a group of students.More >
The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.More >
The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.More >
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers said on Thursday.More >
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers said on Thursday.More >
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the shoulder during an aggravated robbery.More >
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the shoulder during an aggravated robbery.More >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem in remarks the President made at a rally in Alabama Friday night.More >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem in remarks the President made at a rally in Alabama Friday night.More >
Raytown Police responded to the 8500 block of E. 85th St. on a report of a burglary of a residence.More >
Raytown Police responded to the 8500 block of E. 85th St. on a report of a burglary of a residence.More >