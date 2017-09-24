Chiefs fans sound off on protesting during the National Anthem

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs demonstrated during the National Anthem before Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

Several players for both the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers could be seen taking a knee, sitting or locking arms together during the National Anthem.

KCTV5 spoke to a number of fans in the metro about the protest.

Chiefs fans hold a wide range of opinions on national anthem protests, as well as the team's response to the president's comments this week.

"I really believe it's disrespectful," said Melissa Trussel, a Chiefs fan.

"I think players should stand for the National Anthem," said fan Jason Hunter. "I also think no one should be made to do it."

Several Chiefs players opted to kneel before today's game, even after President Trump's comments this week that players who protest during the anthem should be dropped from professional rosters.

"We have a choice as Americans to choose what we believe and what we want and I think that's awesome," said Kelli Ourada.

Many fans also appreciate Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's statement on the matter.

"I agree with Clark Hunt in that we all need to get along," Trussel said. "It's a time we need to unite rather than be divided."

