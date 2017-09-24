Chiefs, Chargers players join response to Trump, National Anthem - KCTV5

Chiefs, Chargers players join response to Trump, National Anthem controversy

Posted: Updated:
(CBS) (CBS)
(CBS) (CBS)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs demonstrated during the National Anthem before Sunday's game in Los Angeles. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among those who kneeled before the game. 

Several Los Angeles Chargers locked arms during the Anthem. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.