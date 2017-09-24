THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 17, Chargers 10

FIRST QUARTER

Tyreek Hill scored from 30 yards out on an Alex Smith touchdown pass. The touchdown came after Philip Rivers throwing an interception. (Chiefs 7, Chargers 0)

A familiar formula: The Chiefs defense forcing an interception and its offense capitalizing with a touchdown pass. After Rivers' second interception of the game, Smith delivers his second touchdown pass of the game, this one to Albert Wilson. (Chiefs 14, Chargers 0)

Los Angeles responds with a touchdown to cut the lead in half. Melvin Gordon scores to cap off a nice bounce back driver from Rivers. (Chiefs 14, Chargers 7)

SECOND QUARTER

After a third interception by Rivers, the Chiefs capitalize once again, this time settling for a 30-yard field goal. The drive was prolonged by a roughing the kicker call against Los Angeles. (Chiefs 17, Chargers 7)

A Chargers field goal draws Los Angeles back to within a single score. (Chiefs 17, Chargers 10)

For the first time in over two decades, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing a regular season football game in the City of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) welcome the Chiefs (2-0).

Kansas City will be without offensive lineman Mitch Morse. The Chargers suffered a big injury blow this week, losing cornerback Jason Verrett for the season.

The Chiefs, the defending AFC West champions, have won 11 straight games against their division foes.

