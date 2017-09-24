Chiefs return to Los Angeles in pursuit of 3-0 start

For the first time in over two decades, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing a regular season football game in the City of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) welcome the Chiefs (2-0).

Kansas City will be without offensive lineman Mitch Morse. The Chargers suffered a big injury blow this week, losing cornerback Jason Verrett for the season.

The Chiefs, the defending AFC West champions, have won 11 straight games against their division foes.

