Chiefs' Clark Hunt releases statement as NFL responds to Trump

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has released a statement as various NFL executives criticize President Trump for his statement that players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired. 

Hunt said: 

"We are blessed in the National Football League to work with an outstanding group of players who, through their thoughtfulness and generosity, are deeply engaged in their communities. I believe in honoring the American flag and supporting all of those whose sacrifices protect the many freedoms we have in this country, including the right to have differences of opinion. Sports have long been a unifying force – especially in challenging times – and hatred and division have no place in our game. As a nation, we face serious challenges, and I believe as Americans, each of us has a responsibility to engage one another with empathy and humility to gain a better understanding of ways we can work together to solve these difficult issues.”

