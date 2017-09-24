Man hospitalized after being shot in Olathe on Saturday night

The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.

Officers received a call about an armed disturbance at about 10:18 p.m.

When officers arrived in the 14400 block of South Kaw Drive, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

