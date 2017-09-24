Man hospitalized after being shot in Olathe on Saturday night - KCTV5

Man hospitalized after being shot in Olathe on Saturday night

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Saturday night.

Officers received a call about an armed disturbance at about 10:18 p.m.

When officers arrived in the 14400 block of South Kaw Drive, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.