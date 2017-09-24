Woman shot in shoulder during aggravated robbery in Prairie Village

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the shoulder during an aggravated robbery.

On Sunday at about 1:50 a.m., the Prairie Village Police Department got a call about an aggravated battery.

Officers went to the area of 79th Street and Windsor and found the victim.

Because of a high call volume, the Leawood Police Department helped by sending an officer to the area.

The authorities determined that the woman had been shot in the shoulder and was the victim of an aggravated robbery.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a grey minivan and the suspects were described as white and/or Hispanic. Their genders are not known.

The suspects have not yet been found and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151. You can also call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

