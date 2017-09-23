Gunfire exchanged during robbery in Raytown

Raytown Police responded to the 8500 block of E. 85th St. on a report of a burglary of a residence.

The homeowner observed a black male burglarizing his residence. The suspect then produced a handgun and fired shots at the homeowner.

The homeowner fired shots back at the suspect.

The homeowner was not injured in this incident.

A second suspect was present in a vehicle outside of the home. It is unknown if the suspects were injured.

The suspects fled the area after the incident.

Raytown police continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information regarding this case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.