KC woman dies in fatal crash in Boone Co., MO

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
BOONE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City woman was killed and a Prairie Village woman was seriously injured when their vehicle was hit head on by another vehicle.

Anitia Pierden died in the crash when her vehicle that she was driving was hit head on by another vehicle on I-70 in Boone Co.

The second vehicle was heading westbound on I-70 when it traveled into the median, through the cable barrier and struck Pierden's vehicle, which was heading eastbound on I-70. 

Debris from the collision hit a third vehicle. 

Two people in the second vehicle were also seriously injured. Nobody was injured in the third vehicle.

