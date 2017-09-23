Kansas Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash at Strang Line, College

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the authorities, the crash happened just 2:30 p.m. in Lenexa at College Boulevard and Strang Line Road.

No one was injured.

Lenexa police had picked up a stolen vehicle in the area of 95th Street and Quivira Road.

The vehicle eluded officers when the driver spotted police getting ready to use stop sticks.

Kansas Highway Patrol then found the vehicle in the area of College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.

KCTV5 News is working to learn more details. Stay with us for updates.

