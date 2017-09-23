Lawrence police investigating non-life-threatening shooting

Lawrence police are investigating following a Friday night shooting that injured one person.

Police went to the area of 1910 Haskell Avenue, which is Playerz Sports Bar, at 11:37 p.m. on a call that said shots had been fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence that a shooting had happened. However, there was little cooperation at the scene, police say.

Later, officers went to a local hospital after a 33-year-old man arrived there with a gunshot wound from shooting at Playerz.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.