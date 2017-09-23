KC police looking for 3 suspects following shooting, attempted carjacking

Police are investigating after a non-life-threatening shooting happened on Saturday just west of I-435 on Sni a Bar Road.

Officers received the call about the shooting at Otter Road and Sni a Bar Road at 2:16 p.m.

No one is in custody at this time. The only suspect information available is that the suspects are three black men.

The shooting happened after an attempted carjacking.

The three suspects approached the victim and asked him for a ride. The victim declined and tried to drive away.

At that point, one of the suspects shot the victim as he was trying to get away.

The victim then wrecked the vehicle and the suspects fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.