Chris Conley talks politics on Twitter

The Chiefs' wide receiver Chris Conley took to Twitter on Friday night to talk politics.

In a series of three tweets, Conley said:

“Stick to sports boy... Sit down and do what your told. Say or do something we don’t like and your fired” Well I hate to break it to ya...

When will people learn that fear won’t make someone sit down. It quite possibly will make more stand up for what they believe in.

I’m done tweeting tonight. All I hope is that we can learn from even this. Love y’all. Even those that disagree with me.