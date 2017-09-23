Man charged in weekend Westport double shooting

A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting two people in Westport over the weekend.

Kevon A. Powell is charged with two counts first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two people were injured. One victim was in critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

People who live and work in the district have grown frustrated with the seemingly increasing violence in Westport.

KCTV5 News spoke with a man who lives and works in the area, Joshua Wilson. Wilson said his wife saw the suspected shooter running from the intersection.

Later, at his apartment, they saw police arrest him. He said the man had discarded a gun in the bushes nearby.

Other people told KCTV5 News that they saw crowds of people trying to get away from the area after hearing the gunshots.

Wilson said he still feels safe in Westport, but he's upset that these types of violent incidents are happening so close to home.

"It is very frustrating," he said. "Especially us that work here. We don't want anyone to feel unsafe here. I'm here seven days a week. I feel safe walking around here. That's what's so frustrating. And, if you are going drinking and you have a gun, I don't understand that at all."

The Westport Business League responded to the attacks in two tweets:

We are saddened for the victims and their families. The city must step up to help stop the carrying and shooting of guns in Westport. — Westport Kansas City (@Westport_KC) September 23, 2017

How many of our young people must be hurt or killed before our politicians act? We have solutions to keep people safe but the city must act. — Westport Kansas City (@Westport_KC) September 23, 2017

The league has been urging the city to privatize streets in Westport, which they say would allow them to set up metal detectors and other security measures to keep guns out of the area.

A $150,000 bond has been requested.

