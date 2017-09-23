Double shooting in Westport injures 2 people

Police are investigating after a double shooting in Westport left two people injured.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two people were injured. One victim is in critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.

