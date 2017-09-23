Double shooting in Westport injures 2 people - KCTV5

Double shooting in Westport injures 2 people

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a double shooting in Westport left two people injured. 

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Two people were injured. One victim is in critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect has been taken into custody. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.