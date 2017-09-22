Child Safe After Being Taken In Stolen Vehicle

It happened at a gas station on East 59th and Swope Street at 9:02 pm.

Kansas City Police quickly found a child after the child was taken in a stolen vehicle Friday night.

It happened at a gas station on East 59th and Swope Parkway at 9:02 pm.

Police tell KCTV5 the child was dropped off in the 3600 block of E. 60th where he was found about 15 minutes later. Police were then able to reunite the child with family.

Investigators are still searching for a gray vehicle that was stolen.

Stay with KCTV5 for updates on this developing story.