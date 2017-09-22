Authorities investigating fatal crash on I-35 in Edgerton - KCTV5

Authorities investigating fatal crash on I-35 in Edgerton

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
EDGERTON, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Friday evening. 

It happened at 6:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 just past Sunflower Road in Edgerton, Kansas. The area is just a little south of West 207th Street in southern Johnson County. 

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. 

Both lanes of northbound I-35 past Sunflower Road were shut down for the accident investigation. 

One lane of southbound I-35 remained open. The left lane was closed due to emergency vehicles.

