KC-area leaders weigh in on undocumented immigrants brought to America as children

The future of local DACA recipients is still in question.

President Trump was upfront about wanting to rescind the Obama-era order, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to America as children.

That's why the Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent partnered with Mayor Sly James to call on Congress to pass the Dream Act.

Superintendent Mark Bedell and Mayor Sly James held a conference call on Friday with local DACA recipients.

“Roughly about 30 percent of our population are Hispanic students," Bedell said. "We have a lot of students that come here from different parts around the world. We service roughly 60 different languages here. So, for us, it's critical."

Bedell said urging Congress to pass the legislation is important because he doesn’t want students to feel scared and intimidated.

“I want them to feel that because you attend our schools, whether what's the Kansas City Public School District or other local school districts or even the charters, that because of your hard work, there is a future,” Bedell said.

He said his reasoning for partnering with Mayor Sly James on this issue is simple.

“If everybody sees that the city has come together and we are taking a solid position and what we expect to happen from the legislative standpoint, the voice is more powerful and more unified if we have one message,” Bedell said.

In Missouri alone, there are more than 3,500 DACA recipients.

