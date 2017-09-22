Ed Sheeran coming to Arrowhead Stadium in 2018 - KCTV5

Ed Sheeran coming to Arrowhead Stadium in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran has announced a stop next year at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sheeran will perform on Oct. 13, 2018 as part of his 2018 North American Stadium Tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Oct. 20

Sheeran has sold over 26 million albums in his career, and his most recent album, 'Divide', sold over 4 million copies across the world within its first week.

