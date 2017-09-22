Suspect leads police on chase, fights Clay County deputy before - KCTV5

Suspect leads police on chase, fights Clay County deputy before arrest

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
A suspect is in custody after he fought with a deputy during a short chase ended outside of a Northland gas station. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A suspect is in custody after he fought with a deputy during a short chase ended outside of a Northland gas station.

Officers were focusing on a stolen motorcycle on the ground at a BP gas station located at 5002 NE Parvin Rd.

A Clay County deputy was patrolling the area when he spotted a spray-painted motorcycle. He tried to speak with the rider to see if the motorcycle was stolen. Instead, investigators say the suspect started to fight the deputy. 

The officer called for backup as the suspect tried to get away. A Good Samaritan stepped in and helped the officer who used a stun gun on the suspect. 

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Investigators say they found a gun on the suspect. 

